Bluff City Life: Friday, 18 Feb

Kids Heart Challenge

The journey of one mother and her family navigating Congenital Heart Defects and raising funds to bring awareness.

Lindsey Laurenzi | CHD Mom to talk about Dogwood Elementary breaking records for Kids Heart Challenge | heart.org

Home Depot Spring Career Day

America’s largest home improvement retail leader brings its invaluable experiences to you virtually – to help you consider your next career move!

Eric Schelling | Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition at The Home Depot | Schellinghomedepotjobs.vfairs.com

Simple Choices, Big Rewards in Money

Prepare for a brighter financial future with crystal clear steps to making your budget work for you!

Ramona Cedeno | Renowned CPA, CFP, and CGMA with 20+ years of experience & CEO of Fibrick | fibrick.com

Build Your Empire Without Sacrificing Self

Have the best of both worlds! How to thrive in your personal life and excel in your career!

Elena Cardone | Author of “Build an Empire: How to Have It All” | elenacardone.com

