Arkansas lawmakers approve mobile sports betting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Place your bets! Arkansas lawmakers approved rules Tuesday for mobile sports betting.

According to our content partner, KATV-TV in Little Rock, Arkansans will be able to place bets on their phones starting March 4, just in time for the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The Arkansas Racing Commission approved the rules in late December, which the Joint Budget Committee unanimously approved.

Before Tuesday’s vote, gamblers had to be physically inside an Arkansas casino to place a sports wager.

If a casino decides to participate in online sports betting, its mobile app will need approval from the racing commission before going public.

