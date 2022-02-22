ArDOT to perform “hands-on inspection” of I-40 bridge

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will shut down outside lanes of traffic in the coming days to inspect the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River.

According to a news release, ArDOT’s consultant HNTB will perform a “hands-on inspection.”

“ARDOT crews will also utilize these planned lane closures to conduct a hands-on evaluation of the repair work completed last summer on the tie girders of the main arch spans,” the release stated.

The work is expected to begin Monday, Feb. 28, and last through mid-March, weather permitting.

Outside lane closures will begin in the westbound direction and continue for 8 days, including weekends. Once the westbound side is complete, crews will close the eastbound outside lane for approximately 8 more days.

According to ArDOT, only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

Westbound outside: Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound outside: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Either westbound or eastbound: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next phase of the bridge inspection will begin this summer and will include additional ultrasonic testing of steel welds within the five spans west of the main arch which will be inspected in September.

