Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

ArDOT to perform “hands-on inspection” of I-40 bridge

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will shut down outside lanes of...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will shut down outside lanes of traffic in the coming days to inspect the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it will shut down outside lanes of traffic in the coming days to inspect the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River.

According to a news release, ArDOT’s consultant HNTB will perform a “hands-on inspection.”

“ARDOT crews will also utilize these planned lane closures to conduct a hands-on evaluation of the repair work completed last summer on the tie girders of the main arch spans,” the release stated.

The work is expected to begin Monday, Feb. 28, and last through mid-March, weather permitting.

Outside lane closures will begin in the westbound direction and continue for 8 days, including weekends. Once the westbound side is complete, crews will close the eastbound outside lane for approximately 8 more days.

According to ArDOT, only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:

  • Westbound outside: Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Eastbound outside: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Either westbound or eastbound: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next phase of the bridge inspection will begin this summer and will include additional ultrasonic testing of steel welds within the five spans west of the main arch which will be inspected in September.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis
Jessica James
Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident
WMC First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat diminshes across the Mid-South

Latest News

Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis
Police investigation on Shelby Drive
Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Shelby Drive
Police: Multi-car crash at Third and Mitchell
Police: Multi-car crash at Third and Mitchell