Whitehaven man convicted in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Marterrius Hite, 29, was found guilty of the following:

Murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse

Murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect

Felony counts of aggravated child abuse

Aggravated child neglect

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Hite reported that he found his girlfriend’s son face down in a bathtub in an apparent drowning in 2015. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he died a short time later.

Medical personnel noticed cuts and bruising on the boy’s body. Hite said that he “grabbed the 2-year-old by the neck and popped him several times with a belt on his stomach and legs before finding him in the bathtub.”

The medical examiner also reported finding head trauma, brain hemorrhaging, several internal injuries in the abdomen, and scars and wounds in various stages of healing on the child’s torso, legs, and right arm.

Hite has been sentenced to life in prison on the murder convictions. He will be sentenced on the remaining convictions March 31.

