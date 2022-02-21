Unsettled pattern through Thursday with strong storms possible today & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cloudy with more showers possible by early afternoon. Most of the rain will stay in north Mississippi today, but the entire area will have potential for a passing shower. Rain chances will increase overnight and scattered showers will be likely tomorrow. A few strong storms will be possible in Dyer County and other areas in northwest Tennessee overnight. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with gusty south winds.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 60%. High: 66 degrees. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds: South at 15 mph.

THIS WEEK: The best chance for severe storms will be on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat is very low. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers after 3 pm with high temperatures near 50 and lows near 40. Thursday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday and near 50 Sunday.

