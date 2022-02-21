Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Trump’s social media platform launches on Apple App Store

Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.
Truth Social is available in the Apple App Store.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump went live on Monday.

Truth Social became available for download on Apple’s App Store, but access to the service appears limited for now.

Posts on the platform are referred to as “Truths.” Amplifications of a post are known as “Retruths.”

The service, a Twitter-like application, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group. Trump started the media company after leaving the White House.

Users who downloaded the app Monday morning were greeted by a message inviting them to register for the service. The signup process, however, ended in a waitlist.

The head of the media company said last week that Truth social expects to be fully operational by the end of the March.

Trump is seeking to get back onto social media a year after being suspended by multiple mainstream platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, after the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The accounting firm that handled the Trump organization's financial information now says that data is unreliable. (CNN, POOL, GETTY IMAGES, MAZARS)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
File
Strickland endorses bill requiring felons to serve 100% of sentence
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints
Worth the Weight: A 250 lb weight loss journey
Worth the Weight: Memphis man hopes to inspire others through weight loss journey

Latest News

The reward for information on the disappearance of 4-year-old Lina Khil is now $250,000.
On missing girl’s fourth birthday, family holds out hope
In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis Police Officer J. Alexander Kueng testifies during...
3rd officer testifies in federal trial in Floyd’s killing
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Biden-Putin summit discussed amid war fears; Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury to hear dueling views
Controlled Burns scheduled in Lafayette County
Controlled burns, heavy smoke in Lafayette County today