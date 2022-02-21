‘Stop Shopping at Family Dollar’: Mid-South leaders issue warning after rat infestation discovered at distribution center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The discovery of a rat infestation at a Family Dollar Distribution Center in West Memphis caused 404 stores to temporarily close and now Mid-South leaders are issuing a warning to consumers: “STOP SHOPPING AT FAMILY DOLLAR.”

State Representative G. A. Hardaway along with leaders from Orange Mound Collaborative, Shelby County Commissioner, Memphis-Shelby County Schools, NAACP and State Representative Dwayne Thompson will all gather for a news conference regarding the issue.

They say they want to warn the community about the potential health hazard of shopping at Family Dollar.

Last week, the U.S. Food Drug Administration alerted the public of a federal investigation that found several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1 through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe to use.

At least 61 stores in Memphis alone are closed due to the investigation.

Some of the contaminated products include:

Human foods

Cosmetics

Animal foods

OTC medications

Medical devices

Consumers are advised not to use and to contact the company regarding impacted products. The agency is also advising that all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, regardless of packaging, be discarded.

RELATED | How to Handle Food Products that Have Been Exposed to Filth

Food packaged in undamaged glass or all-metal cans may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Also, do not give away or donate these items.

Consumers should wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar stores.

If you are experiencing adverse effects from any of these products recently purchased from Family Dollar, visit fda.gov/medwatch/report.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.