Police: Multi-car crash at Third and Mitchell
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Third and Mitchell Sunday afternoon.

Police say that there were three cars involved in the crash and three people taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and two in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

