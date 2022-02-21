Police: Multi-car crash at Third and Mitchell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Third and Mitchell Sunday afternoon.

Police say that there were three cars involved in the crash and three people taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and two in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing crash investigation.

At 4:44 pm, MPD responded to a 3 vehicle crash at Third and Mitchell. One person was xported to ROH critical. Two additional people were xported to ROH non-critical. This is an ongoing crash investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 21, 2022

