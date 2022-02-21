Police: Multi-car crash at Third and Mitchell
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Third and Mitchell Sunday afternoon.
Police say that there were three cars involved in the crash and three people taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and two in non-critical condition.
This is an ongoing crash investigation.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.