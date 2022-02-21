Advertise with Us
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced two new executive orders to support Mississippi’s military communities and families.

Executive Order 1561 directs the Mississippi Department of Education to create and administer the new Military Star Schools Program.

It awards schools that host children of military families, particularly students who change schools frequently because of their parents.

“I am proud to announce that I signed two executive orders that will help improve the quality of life in Mississippi,” Reeves said in the morning press conference. “These orders are just the beginning.”

The school can apply for the military star designation if they designate a staff member as a military ambassador, maintain a webpage with resources for military students/families, maintain a peer-to-peer transition program and professional development for staff members.

“Mississippi’s servicemembers and their families have sacrificed so much for us that it’s only right we do everything we can to support them,” the governor added.

Executive Order 1562 establishes the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.

It expands the Mississippi Militaries Communities Council, which has protected the state’s military assets from base closure and realignment since 1997.

The order recreates the council with a new focus to seize opportunities for Mississippians.

Reeves said representatives from the communities where military installations are located could advise executive and legislative officials regarding changes to installations and opportunities for new facilities, missions, and employment.

