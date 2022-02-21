Memphis community leaders call for investigations into Family Dollar after rat infestation discovered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South remain closed after federal inspectors found a rat infestation at a West Memphis distribution center.

More than 60 of those stores are in Memphis, where community leaders are calling for additional investigations.

A shocking video sent to Action News 5 by a former Family Dollar employee shows rats roaming around the company’s West Memphis distribution center.

After Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors found thousands of rodents inside the building, Family Dollar closed more than 400 stores across six states, including 61 in Memphis, and issued a voluntary recall on a range of products that could be contaminated.

“That’s ridiculous. How could that go undetected all this time? That’s not a condition that sets up overnight,” said State Representative G.A. Hardaway, D-Memphis.

Hardaway is demanding answers and calling for Tennessee state agencies like the Tennessee Department of Health to launch independent investigations into Family Dollar’s operations and practices in Tennessee.

He also wants to know why state regulators didn’t appear to detect problems sooner.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to find out why the regulatory agencies did not do their job and identify these problems before the FDA had to step me in,” said Hardaway.

But community leaders say the rat infestation and potential contamination is only part of the problem. They point to previous problems, like trash piled up outside some of Family Dollar’s Memphis stores, among other issues.

“I have been investigating Family Dollar store for the last three years and what is happening now is something that should have happened three years ago,” said community leader Patricia Rogers. “This is a billion-dollar corporation that comes into our community and they don’t treat us like family.”

Despite their concerns about Family Dollar, elected leaders like Shelby County Commissioner Reginald Milton also recognize it does provide a critical service.

Many stores are located in food deserts, areas without grocery stores, and for many people, Family Dollar is the only option.

“It’s important to understand that this is where the people shop,” said Milton. “We are asking no more than we would ask any other business. Do your job and treat your customers and your employees with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Action News 5 reached out to Family Dollar Monday to ask about the concerns community leaders have and to ask how long it expects its stores to be closed.

Family Dollar did not return our message.

In a statement sent a few days ago, Family Dollar said, “We take situations like this very seriously and are committed to providing safe and quality products to our customers. We have been fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter and are in the process of remediating the issue.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

