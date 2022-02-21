Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man accused of setting hospital bed on fire at Methodist South

Devonta Willis charged with 59 counts of arson
Devonta Willis charged with 59 counts of arson(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing nearly 60 counts of aggravated arson after setting a hospital bed on fire and threatening to blow up Methodist South Hospital.

According to an affidavit, 35-year-old Devonta Willis allegedly becomes irate while in a room in the emergency department on Feb. 20 when he set a hospital bed mattress on fire with a cigarette lighter.

While the room was on fire, investigators say witnesses saw Willis open valves on two oxygen tanks saying he was going to blow up the hospital.

Medical staff and officers had to evacuate patients and personnel for fear the tanks would cause the fire to spread and to protect patients from any additional injury, according to the affidavit.

The fire caused damage to the room and content including smoke damage.

Memphis police say Willis became combative as officers tried to detain him and attempted to set the officers on fire as well.

Willis is charged with 59 counts of aggravated arson, vandalism of property $10,000-$60,000 and resisting official detention.

He is at 201 Poplar without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
File
Strickland endorses bill requiring felons to serve 100% of sentence
Worth the Weight: A 250 lb weight loss journey
Worth the Weight: Memphis man hopes to inspire others through weight loss journey
Additional suspect in Young Dolph's murder: Joshua Taylor Devin Burns
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

Mid-South Her: Blake Bobbitt
Mid-South Hero: Paramedic dedicates his career to well-being of children
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
A store on Crump Road is among the new Family Dollar stores built in Memphis over the last few...
‘Stop Shopping at Family Dollar’: Mid-South leaders issue warning after rat infestation discovered at distribution center
Controlled Burns scheduled in Lafayette County
Controlled burns, heavy smoke in Lafayette County today