Ja Morant, Desmond Bane make first appearance at NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WMC) - Ja Morant made his debut as an NBA All-Star starter at this weekend’s game in just his third year in the league.

This is something he’s been working toward since he was drafted in 2019.

Morant played alongside the other young guard, Trae Young in Cleveland’s game -- setting up Morant on the lob and he finishing it with a behind-the-head dunk.

Later, Young again from half-court right on target, and Morant finishes with the 360 alley-oop.

Morant finishes with six points. He was asked to compete in the dunk contest next year.

MVP goes to Steph Curry who hit an All-Star record 16 threes for 50 points.

Team Lebron wins 163-160.

Morant’s teammate Desmond Bane got his first taste of All-Star Weekend as well playing in the “Rising Stars” challenge.

Bane won the “Clutch Challenge” with Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and competing in the 3-point contest, Bane scored 18 points in the first round.

But he did not make it to the finals.

Bane said after he was a little frustrated after joking his practice rounds went a lot better but he still had a lot of fun.

“Just being here, surrounded by top players here in the league, it’s definitely motivating, the goal is to be back and win it of course and hopefully be in that Sunday game at some point,” he said.

Bane says he does want to be back in the 3-point contest.

The Grizzlies are back to practice Wednesday night before they restart things Thursday at the Timberwolves.

