Investigation underway after altercation turns deadly in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of Faxon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Memphis police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation, per their investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

