Infectious disease doctor speaks on likelihood of large contamination after Family Dollar investigation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Rodents can transmit about a dozen diseases.

However, infectious disease doctors say the likelihood of a major contamination due to a rat infestation in the United States is low.

Still, the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it’s working with Family Dollar on a voluntary recall of items following an investigation into the company’s West Memphis distribution center.

The FDA says 1,100 dead rats were found at the West Memphis Family Dollar distribution center last month. Hundreds more live and dead rodents have been found over the last year.

One of the diseases rats can carry is salmonella.

“The reality is that rat infestation or contamination in a developed country like the United States seldom turns out into much of an outbreak,” said Baptist infectious disease specialist, Dr. Steve Threlkeld.

While he is not expecting widespread contamination, Threlkeld recommends following the voluntary recall of products bought at Mid-South Family Dollar stores between January 1, 2021 and now.

“It’s certainly not to say the FDA should not be aggressive about these sorts of things, so I am not against being on the safe side,” Threlkeld said. “I think people can probably take a deep breath that if anyone consumed an item from any area, the likelihood of contracting salmonella would be extremely, extremely low.”

The FDA is working with Family Dollar on a voluntary recall of certain items from human and dog food to cosmetics and baby wipes following an investigation that found a large rodent infestation at the West Memphis distribution center.

The FDA says customers who bought FDA-regulated products during the time frame should contact Family Dollar. It says some food in non-permeable packaging may be suitable to use if washed properly. However, the agency says to discard all drugs, medical devices, dietary supplements, and cosmetics no matter the packaging.

The FDA and Threlkeld say handwashing is an effective and simple way of preventing infections like salmonella.

“Certainly, people can have their hands contaminated by something on the outside of a container, be it a box or a food package, that’s possible,” Threlkeld said.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever. Those with underlying conditions are at the most risk for a serious case and should see a doctor if these symptoms occur.

“Some people with underlying diseases are going to have a harder time with any kind of diarrheal illness, more likely to be damaged by dehydration and some people just get sicker with salmonella if they’re immunosuppressed,” Threlkeld said.

Click here for a list of diseases rats can transmit.

The Shelby County Health Department says exposure to rodent droppings and urine, which were both discovered during the FDA investigation, is the main way infestations cause human illness.

You can report if you are having adverse reactions to any recalled products to the FDA. For a full list of impacted items, click here.

