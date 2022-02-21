Grizzlies fans cheer on Ja Morant at local watch parties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the biggest nights of the NBA season had a little grit and grind to it this year.

Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies star, was featured as a starter for team Durant at the 71st NBA All-Star game, and there was a lot of excitement in Memphis for it.

“I’m just happy to be a Memphian, happy to be a part of Grizz nation, happy to have Ja,” said BLJ, the Grizzlies hype man.

Many in Memphis and the Mid-South will agree with BLJ’s statement, especially after Sunday night’s introduction of Ja Morant to the NBA All-Star game.

“He said he was going to be working,” BLJ said. “He was going to be grinding, he showed us what he was doing during the off-season, the grind, that work, and now showing what he was doing in the off-season but going ahead and presenting it on the court.”

“Ja is the first Grizzly all-star starter since Marc Gasol, the second in franchise history,” said Aaron Cox.

We spoke with both BLJ and Cox at WynnBet Sports Bar next to the FedEx Forum, where fans both before and during the game had a little fun with raffle prizes and plenty of screens to watch to Grizzlies star perform.

“It’s great to have Ja on that main stage representing Memphis, and when you see it on his chest and on his back, he has Memphis and is wearing it with pride,” BLJ said.

“The impact that he has on the court and also what he’s doing for the city... He’s not from Memphis, but you would never guess it by the way that he carries himself, the charisma that he has, and the culture that he brings with his style of play. Man, he represents us to the very best,” Cox echoed.

These fans and many others are excited for the rest of the season for the team that’s currently third in the NBA.

Cox simply said, “Next Gen Grizz. Let’s get it!”

Fans are especially excited because with 22 games left in the season after the all-star break, the Grizzlies already have more wins than they were expected to get for the whole season by sports analysts.

We can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds for Ja and company.

