First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Monday & Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a MARGINAL RISK for most of the Mid-South tomorrow with a few areas in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather tomorrow as a cold front brings rain and thunderstorms to the area. On Tuesday most of the Mid-South is under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather as some storms could be capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, South wind at 10-15 MPH and gusting, and lows near 60.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and storms, some could be severe, high temperatures near 700s, and overnight lows near 40. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly late along with high temperatures near 50 and lows near 40. Thursday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures with highs in the low 40s on Saturday but near 50 on Sunday with a slight chance of rain both days.

