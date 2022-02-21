First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Monday & Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incoming cold front on Monday will allow the potential for a few strong to severe storms Monday and again on Tuesday. Let’s start with Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of the Mid-South under a marginal risk of severe weather (green shade) category (1/5). A few areas in northwest Tennessee and eastern Arkansas are under a slight risk (yellow) category (2/5).
Not everyone will see severe weather but any storms that do peak on the stronger side could produce damaging wind, heavy rainfall, and hail, which are the main threats. The tornado threat is low but the First Alert Weather Team will monitor and alert you to any changes.
Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Mid-South under a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather for Tuesday. The threats remain the same being damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall.
A Marginal Risk (1/5) and Slight Risk (2/5) means that widespread severe weather is not anticipated, but there could be a few isolated severe storms.
Monday’s Timing: We could see a few showers and possibly a storm firing up in north Mississippi and areas south of the I-40 corridor in eastern Arkansas in the morning but the greatest threat of severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening with the heating of the day.
Even with the daytime heating, I don’t think we are looking at much in the way of severe weather for Monday afternoon and evening but please remain weather aware as we monitor for any changes.
Monday’s Impacts: One or two storms could reach severe limits but threats remain low.
Tuesday’s Timing: Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Tuesday and there looks to be a little more energy with possible storms on Tuesday but not everyone will see severe weather Tuesday.
There could be another round of rain and storms in the latter part of the afternoon.
Tuesday’s Impacts: Impacts will be low but the threat for flooding will increase as storms could produce periods of heavy rain.
HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!
Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.
You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.
The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.