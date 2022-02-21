Advertise with Us
Crash injuring child shuts down section of Shelby Drive

Police investigation on Shelby Drive
Police investigation on Shelby Drive(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have a section of Shelby Drive shut down as they conduct a crash investigation.

Memphis Fire Department tells us a child and one other person were rushed to the hospital early Monday morning.

Eastbound lanes on Shelby Drive between Tchulahoma and Getwell are closed. They will remain blocked off indefinitely.

Drivers can travel south on Chevron and north on Sugar Creek from Shelby Drive as detours.

We are working to learn more information about the investigation.

