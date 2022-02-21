Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Controlled burns, heavy smoke in Lafayette County today

February 21, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in Lafayette County, MS will likely see heavy smoke as the U.S. Forest Service conducts two control burns today.

The Lafayette County Fire Deptarment residents should expect to see a significant amount of smoke on Hwy 30 or on Hwy 6 East today.

The first one will be near Hwy 30 and Road 2089. This burn will be approximately 1100 acres.

The second burn will be in the area of County Road 252 and Road 2066. This burn will be approximately 800 acres.

