Commercial Appeal city hall reporter talks Memphis mayor’s push of tougher prison sentences

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent article on Mayor Jim Strickland crossing party lines for tougher prison sentences.

“It’s something the mayor really sees as needed to reduce violent crime,” Hardiman said. “Not everyone agrees with the mayor, but this is a big piece of what the city feels will reduce the violent crime that plagues Memphis.”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

