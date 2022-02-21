Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Commercial Appeal city hall reporter talks Memphis mayor’s push of tougher prison sentences

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent article on Mayor Jim Strickland crossing party lines for tougher prison sentences.

“It’s something the mayor really sees as needed to reduce violent crime,” Hardiman said. “Not everyone agrees with the mayor, but this is a big piece of what the city feels will reduce the violent crime that plagues Memphis.”

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
File
Strickland endorses bill requiring felons to serve 100% of sentence
Worth the Weight: A 250 lb weight loss journey
Worth the Weight: Memphis man hopes to inspire others through weight loss journey
Additional suspect in Young Dolph's murder: Joshua Taylor Devin Burns
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

BRIDGES USA gears up to welcome students back to in-person conferences
BRIDGES USA gears up to welcome students back to in-person conferences
Commercial Appeal city hall reporter talks Memphis mayor’s push of tougher prison sentences
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Devonta Willis charged with 59 counts of arson
Man accused of setting hospital bed on fire at Methodist South