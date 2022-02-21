Advertise with Us
Carnival cruises to relax mask mandates in March

Carnival cruises will be relaxing its mask rules next month.
By CNN
Feb. 21, 2022
(CNN) - Carnival cruises will be easing its mask rules next month.

Beginning March 1, masks will be recommended but not required. However, the company said that there may be certain venues and events where you will have to wear a mask.

Masks onboard cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Carnival corporation owns several major cruise lines.

According to the company, about 13 million passengers sail onboard a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

