BRIDGES USA gears up to welcome students back to in-person conferences

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Applications are open to middle and high school students looking to join BRIDGES USA this summer.

The youth leadership organization is planning to welcome students to in-person conferences.

Middle school student Jasmine Bernard is excited for the summer session. She is especially looking forward to going up the rock climbing wall inside BRIDGES USA’s center on N. 5th Street in Memphis.

“It’s an activity we do where you have to help your fellow Bridge Builders get up the wall,” said Bernard.

It is more than just an activity. Teaching hundreds of students throughout Memphis and Shelby County teamwork and how to contribute to their communities is what BRIDGES USA is all about.

“This is an opportunity for you as a middle or high school-aged student to have a chance to grow in our three main areas, which are leadership, diversity, appreciation, community action,” said Freddy Dickerson, Jr., BRIDGES USA lead recruitment coordinator.

Right now, BRIDGES USA is gearing up to welcome students back into their building after years of virtual sessions due to the pandemic.

BRIDGES USA currently serves 1,100 students and seeks to build partnerships with other organizations that help youth.

“We often talk about how youth are not the leaders of the future, they’re the leaders of today. The more students we can get involved, the more youth that we can help find their voice and empower them to use it to help make our city better, the better,” said recruitment and outreach coordinator Corrinne McClure.

This summer’s conferences will be focused on environmental justice, education justice and reform, and leadership.

Applications are due April 15. There is an annual program fee based on annual household income, however, the organization works with families that need assistance.

“We have never turned away a student due to any financial hardship,” Dickerson said. “We support all of our families in the best way that we can.”

Apply to BRIDGES USA here.

