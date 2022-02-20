Police: Two shot on April Woods Circle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on April Wood Circle at 11:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say that one man and one woman were found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

