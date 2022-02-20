Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Two shot on April Woods Circle

Police: Two shot on April Woods Circle
Police: Two shot on April Woods Circle(WSMV)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on April Wood Circle at 11:05 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say that one man and one woman were found shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time in this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Family identifies woman killed in forklift accident at FedEx World Hub
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis
Jessica James
Family of woman killed in FedEx World Hub accident wants answers about her death
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/20/22
COVID-19 cases on decline, death toll still rising
Clay Joyner, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, announced his office...
Federal gun violence program launches in northern Mississippi
Residents react to ACLU’s comments about JPD checkpoints