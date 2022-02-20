Missing Teens: Two 17-year-olds have not returned home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two 17-year-olds have been reported missing after not returning home for several days.

According to MPD, Kali Cochran and Tra’mya Vaughn were last seen on February 13 when they left their home on Montgomery Street.

Anyone with information on these missing teens is asked to call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.