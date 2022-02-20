Federal gun violence program launches in northern Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are targeting gun violence in northern Mississippi.

Clay Joyner, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, announced his office is teaming up with the FBI and a host of local and state law enforcement agencies on an initiative.

“As we all know, there’s been an increase nationwide in violent crime over the past roughly two years,” Joyner said. “We’re marshaling resources to ensure that victims of crime can fully expect the perpetrators to be dealt with swiftly and effectively by these agencies and office.”

The initiative is called the Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program, better known as V-GRIP.

Under the program, violent crimes involving guns would be prosecuted at the federal level, meaning convicted criminals won’t be eligible for early release or parole.

Law enforcement will focus on criminals who commit violent gun crimes like armed robberies of businesses and armed carjackings, among others.

The program has already been in place in central and southern Mississippi.

The FBI says its expansion to northern Mississippi has a lot to do with location.

“This is a key location for an area of the state that has a large population,” said Jermicha Fomby, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Jackson Field Office, “Also just geographically located with the connection to Memphis where there has been a spike in violent crime.”

Police departments in Southaven, Olive Branch and Oxford are also participating in the program.

The FBI says the RICO statute will also be enforced as part of the program.

That means if a gang member commits a violent crime, every known gang member can be held accountable.

