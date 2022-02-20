Dry & sunny today followed by a rainy pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep us dry for one more day before our pattern becomes more active. Monday will be the start of a rainy pattern that will last for most of the week. Rain and storms will arrive on Monday and a few could be strong to severe.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny to start then increasing clouds in the afternoon, windy with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and southerly winds at 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and not as windy with lows near 50 and southerly winds at 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and warm, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers mainly late along with high temperatures near 50 and lows near 40. Thursday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be cloudy with a slight chance of rain early in the day and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

