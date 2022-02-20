Advertise with Us
COVID-19 cases on decline, death toll still rising

SCHD COVID-19 data 2/20/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 226 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases seen in the county to 235,489 and deaths to 3,066 since the pandemic began in 2020.

There are currently 2,605 active cases in the county and the seven day rolling average is 252 cases per day.

Pediatric data is as follows:

  • 45 new pediatric cases reported in the last 24 hours
  • 640 active pediatric cases in the county
  • 48,516 total pediatric cases since the pandemic began

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 9% for the week ending in February 12.

Shelby County is averaging 335 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.5% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 556,274 total people vaccinated
  • 1,202,908 total vaccinations administered
  • 2,346 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

