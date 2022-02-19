Your First Alert to a weekend warm up follow by a very rainy pattern next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold night is underway but more sunshine and a shift in winds will make for a much warmer weekend. A strong southerly flow to end the weekend will lead to rain for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers developing during the day along with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures near 50 and lows near 40. Thursday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

