Shooting in Memphis leaves child in critical condition

(Will Thomas)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Perkins. Police responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

The female victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. Her age has not been given.

No suspect information is currently available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

