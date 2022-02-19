Shooting in Memphis leaves child in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of South Perkins. Police responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

The female victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. Her age has not been given.

No suspect information is currently available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 8:51 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 1055 South Perkins with a female juvenile shot. The victim was xported to LeBonheur critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2022

