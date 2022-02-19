Advertise with Us
Potentially contaminated products distributed from Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A disturbing federal investigation is underway at one Mid-South warehouse.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is alerting the public that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021 through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use.

The impacted products originated from the Family Dollar’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas. An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including rodent infestation, that could contaminate several products.

Some of the possible contaminated products include:

  • Human foods
  • Cosmetics
  • Animal foods
  • OTC medications

Consumers should not use the products and contact the company about impacted products. Consumers who used affected products should contact a health care professional if they have health concerns.

The FDA is currently investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

