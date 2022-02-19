Advertise with Us
One more day of sunshine on the way

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sky will remain clear through evening with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Expect a clear sky with lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy late in the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-15 mph. Some clouds will linger off and on Sunday night with lows around 50.

WET WEEK AHEAD: Scattered showers will move in Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper 60s. Some storms are possible Monday night. A few could be strong in eastern Arkansas with gusty wind or small hail. Tuesday looks like the wettest day with showers and storms and highs near 70. A few storms could be severe in north Mississippi with high wind or hail. Wednesday looks mainly dry with more rain by Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will drop into the 40s by Thursday and Friday. Rain totals will be from 2-4 inches for the entire week.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

