Homicide investigation underway in Memphis after man found unresponsive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Memphis Friday after a man was found unresponsive.

Memphis police say the man was found in the 1600 block of Getwell Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information is currently available. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 5:03 pm, officers responded to a man down call to 1608 Getwell where they located a unresponsive male. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information at this time. This is a ongoing homicide investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2022

