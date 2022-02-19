Advertise with Us
Homicide investigation underway in Memphis after man found unresponsive

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Memphis Friday after a man was found unresponsive.

Memphis police say the man was found in the 1600 block of Getwell Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information is currently available. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
ARDOT: I-40 bridge to undergo ultrasonic testing this summer
'The Gray Man' author addresses inspirations ahead of Netflix adaption
3 FedEx workers die at World Hub in the last 5 years
