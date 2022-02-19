Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health department reports 259 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

SCHD COVID-19 data 2/19/22
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/19/22(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reports 259 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases seen in the county to 235,263 and deaths to 3,058 since the pandemic began in 2020.

There are currently 2,655 active cases in the county and the seven day rolling average is 277 cases per day.

Pediatric data is as follows:

  • 69 new pediatric cases reported in the last 24 hours
  • 642 active pediatric cases in the county
  • 48,471 total pediatric cases since the pandemic began

SCHD reports the test positivity rate as 9% for the week ending in February 12.

Shelby County is averaging 335 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 79.5% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 556,274 total people vaccinated
  • 1,202,908 total vaccinations administered
  • 2,346 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

More on Shelby County’s COVID-19 data can be found at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Family identifies woman killed in forklift accident at FedEx World Hub
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis
Single car crash blocks westbound right shoulder on Route 385
Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes on State Route 385
Two arrested for fraud, embezzlement conspiracy
Two arrested for fraud, embezzlement conspiracy
Shooting in Memphis leaves child in critical condition

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Symptoms & advice for those suffering with long COVID
Symptoms & advice for those suffering with long COVID
Symptoms & advice for those suffering with long COVID
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/18/22
COVID-19 test positivity rate drops below 10% in Shelby County