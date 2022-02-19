Dry weekend but an extended wet pattern is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s a cold start to the day but a shift in winds will allow temperatures to warm up this weekend. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend and early next week but prepare for a wet pattern to arrive Monday and rain will continue for much of next week.

TODAY: Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers developing during the day along with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures near 50 and lows near 40. Thursday will be cloudy with rain, highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

