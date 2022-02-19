Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Data shows decrease in U.S. occupational fatalities

Investigation underway into deadly forklift accident at FedEx World Hub
Investigation underway into deadly forklift accident at FedEx World Hub(Source: WMC)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As officials search for answers in Friday’s deadly accident at the FedEx World Hub, we took a look at the number of deadly accidents nationwide.

It’s a terrible tragedy when something like this happens and a company like FedEx, the first thing that’s going to happen is their risk management team is going to come in and secure the site,” said employment law attorney Alan Crone.

Crone says there’s no doubt that FedEx will be completing a thorough investigation, trying to find out what led up to the untimely death of 33-year-old Jessica James.

James died Friday while operating a forklift at the shipping giant at around 2 a.m.

It’s a cautionary tale for everyone. You’ve got to remember a workplace like FedEx or a warehouse is dangerous and it’s important that safety is everyone’s concern,” said Crone.

The Memphis Police Department says grandmother Ellen Gladney died at the hub in November 2017. She was found under a motorized mobile conveyer belt system. Twenty-three-year-old Duntate Young died at the hub in November 2019.

However, data does shows a sharp decrease in overall occupational fatalities in the United States.

Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 10.7% decrease in fatalities on the job injuries in 2020. The 4,764 fatal occupational injuries in 2020 represent the lowest annual number since 2013

Still, operating the machinery is dangerous. The National Safety Council says forklifts were the source of 78 work-related deaths in 2020.

FedEx says it’s working with law enforcement and authorities,  however, Crone doubts the family will receive any major compensation from FedEx

“Well, probably not because this is going to be covered by workers’ compensation. Any injury that you suffer on the job, your sole remedy against your employer is worker compensation benefits,” said Crone.

The fault for Friday morning’s accident has not been determined.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Family identifies woman killed in forklift accident at FedEx World Hub
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Severe weather threat has ended in the Mid-South
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat

Latest News

Jessica James
Family of woman killed in FedEx World Hub accident wants answers about her death
Author Mark Greaney talks about turning book series into Netflix movie
‘The Gray Man’ author addresses inspirations ahead of Netflix adaption
3 FedEx workers have died at World Hub in the last 5 years
Shooting in Memphis leaves child in critical condition