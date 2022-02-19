Data shows decrease in U.S. occupational fatalities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As officials search for answers in Friday’s deadly accident at the FedEx World Hub, we took a look at the number of deadly accidents nationwide.

It’s a terrible tragedy when something like this happens and a company like FedEx, the first thing that’s going to happen is their risk management team is going to come in and secure the site,” said employment law attorney Alan Crone.

Crone says there’s no doubt that FedEx will be completing a thorough investigation, trying to find out what led up to the untimely death of 33-year-old Jessica James.

James died Friday while operating a forklift at the shipping giant at around 2 a.m.

It’s a cautionary tale for everyone. You’ve got to remember a workplace like FedEx or a warehouse is dangerous and it’s important that safety is everyone’s concern,” said Crone.

The Memphis Police Department says grandmother Ellen Gladney died at the hub in November 2017. She was found under a motorized mobile conveyer belt system. Twenty-three-year-old Duntate Young died at the hub in November 2019.

However, data does shows a sharp decrease in overall occupational fatalities in the United States.

Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 10.7% decrease in fatalities on the job injuries in 2020. The 4,764 fatal occupational injuries in 2020 represent the lowest annual number since 2013

Still, operating the machinery is dangerous. The National Safety Council says forklifts were the source of 78 work-related deaths in 2020.

FedEx says it’s working with law enforcement and authorities, however, Crone doubts the family will receive any major compensation from FedEx

“Well, probably not because this is going to be covered by workers’ compensation. Any injury that you suffer on the job, your sole remedy against your employer is worker compensation benefits,” said Crone.

The fault for Friday morning’s accident has not been determined.

