Batesville community makes a splash while supporting Special Olympics

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Over six polar plunges took place across the state to support Arkansas’ Special Olympics Saturday, including one in Batesville.

While it was a good sunny day, temperatures were still in the 40s, giving the water an extra chill.

Many teams and individuals showed up to compete, but even amid fun, Arkansas Special Olympics Area 16 Director Ebony Brown says they were all giving back to a greater cause.

“Raising money for Special Olympics is always exciting. The money we raised today and any other fundraisers, go to the athletes and everything they do for Special Olympics. Uniforms, traveling, gas is completely free because of the money the community raised or people for Special Olympics,” Brown said. “It’s just fun being back cause you know our athletes they love to see people come out to support them, we love to see them and it’s just a good community thing.”

Brown says around $12,000 was raised through all teams and individuals.

Many were able to gather again in Batesville to raise money for the Special Olympics through a polar plunge.

Several individuals and teams came out from all over the county, including the Independence County Sheriff’s Office, which had a team of around 10. The team even had a few young participants like Ethan Moody.

Saturday was Moody’s first time participating in a polar plunge and he says he had a specific reason why he did.

“I have a cousin that has autism so the Special Olympics holds a special place in my heart for me,” Moody said.

The Independence County Sheriff’s Office won the Battle of the Badges competition where several emergency officials competing in.

Cruella De Vil and her Dalmatians, also known as the Batesville High School Student Council, took home the best team costume, while the Killian Day won best individual costume.

First Community Bank let out a cheer when it was announced they won the Battle of the Banks versus Citizens Bank.

Entergy also raised the most money as a team and Michael Martin raised the most money bringing in over $1,000.

“There are so many athletes in Arkansas that look forward to Special Olympics during the summer and the winter they see their friends. It’s nice to help them compete and go to the competitions free of charge,” Brown said.

