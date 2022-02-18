Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

West Memphis firefighters honored for Truman F2 tornado response

West Memphis firefighters honored
West Memphis firefighters honored(West Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis along with Mayor Marco McClendon and the West Memphis Fire Department honored over a dozen firefighters Thursday for their service to the community in 2021.

Multiple firefighters were awarded a Certificate of Merit for their response to an F2 tornado that struck Truman in December.

  • Captain Brian Bedinger
  • Firefighter Noah Lowrance
  • Captain Kevin Catt
  • Captain Brooks Harrison
  • Firefighter Brandon Bigness
  • Firefighter Drake Holt
  • Lieutenant Garrett Taylor
  • Firefighter Logan Richie
  • Lieutenant Logan Cato
  • Firefighter Hayden Spears
  • Firefighter Robert Thornton
  • Firefighter Nicholas Cupples
  • Captain Zack Bailey
  • Captain Brandon Gill
  • Lieutenant Mark Johnson
  • Firefighter Andrew Pons
  • Firefighter James Allensworth

Additional awards included Fire Crew of the Year award, presented to Captain Kevin Catt (ladder Company D) and Firefighter Nicholas Cupples (Engine Company 3) for their heroic actions under extreme fire conditions.

Captain Zachery Bailey received the Firefighter of the Year award and the Department Staff Member of the Year was awarded to Chief Patrica Roberts.

Today Mayor McClendon, the City of West Memphis and the West Memphis Fire Department recognized and honored firefighters...

Posted by West Memphis Fire Department on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FedEx World Hub
Police: FedEx hub employee dies in forklift accident
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Severe weather threat has ended in the Mid-South
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
MPD and MFD responded to a three-car fatal crash on I-240 early Saturday morning (Photo Source:...
THP addresses spike in fatal car accidents in Shelby County
Slow Down Tennessee
WATCH: Slow Down Tennessee presser
Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after Thursday severe weather
Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after severe weather Thursday