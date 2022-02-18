West Memphis firefighters honored for Truman F2 tornado response
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis along with Mayor Marco McClendon and the West Memphis Fire Department honored over a dozen firefighters Thursday for their service to the community in 2021.
Multiple firefighters were awarded a Certificate of Merit for their response to an F2 tornado that struck Truman in December.
- Captain Brian Bedinger
- Firefighter Noah Lowrance
- Captain Kevin Catt
- Captain Brooks Harrison
- Firefighter Brandon Bigness
- Firefighter Drake Holt
- Lieutenant Garrett Taylor
- Firefighter Logan Richie
- Lieutenant Logan Cato
- Firefighter Hayden Spears
- Firefighter Robert Thornton
- Firefighter Nicholas Cupples
- Captain Zack Bailey
- Captain Brandon Gill
- Lieutenant Mark Johnson
- Firefighter Andrew Pons
- Firefighter James Allensworth
Additional awards included Fire Crew of the Year award, presented to Captain Kevin Catt (ladder Company D) and Firefighter Nicholas Cupples (Engine Company 3) for their heroic actions under extreme fire conditions.
Captain Zachery Bailey received the Firefighter of the Year award and the Department Staff Member of the Year was awarded to Chief Patrica Roberts.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.