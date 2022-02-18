West Memphis firefighters honored for Truman F2 tornado response

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis along with Mayor Marco McClendon and the West Memphis Fire Department honored over a dozen firefighters Thursday for their service to the community in 2021.

Multiple firefighters were awarded a Certificate of Merit for their response to an F2 tornado that struck Truman in December.

Captain Brian Bedinger

Firefighter Noah Lowrance

Captain Kevin Catt

Captain Brooks Harrison

Firefighter Brandon Bigness

Firefighter Drake Holt

Lieutenant Garrett Taylor

Firefighter Logan Richie

Lieutenant Logan Cato

Firefighter Hayden Spears

Firefighter Robert Thornton

Firefighter Nicholas Cupples

Captain Zack Bailey

Captain Brandon Gill

Lieutenant Mark Johnson

Firefighter Andrew Pons

Firefighter James Allensworth

Additional awards included Fire Crew of the Year award, presented to Captain Kevin Catt (ladder Company D) and Firefighter Nicholas Cupples (Engine Company 3) for their heroic actions under extreme fire conditions.

Captain Zachery Bailey received the Firefighter of the Year award and the Department Staff Member of the Year was awarded to Chief Patrica Roberts.

