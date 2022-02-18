Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two arrested for fraud, embezzlement conspiracy

Two arrested for fraud, embezzlement conspiracy
Two arrested for fraud, embezzlement conspiracy(Office of State Auditor)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS COUNTY, MISS. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested after a fraud and embezzlement conspiracy totaling almost $250,000.

According to a report form the Office of the State Auditor, Toni Johnson and Cedric Cornelius have been indicted on multiple charges for crimes against the Hinds County Election Commission.

The report says Johnson is accused of fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe. She allegedly used her position as a member of the HCEC to purchase two 85-inch TVs and personal protective equipment that was delivered to her home and another private residence.

She then purchased two smaller TVs as replacements to try and cover up the missing 85-inch TVs. In total, a demand letter shows Johnson owes $25,893.80 back to taxpayers, this includes investigative costs.

The report says that Cornelius has been indicted for conspiracy, bribery and fraud. He allegedly used his company, Apogee Group II, LLC, to be paid by Johnson for work that was never performed. The company was awarded contracts for cleaning services, COVID-19 testing and voting machine audits for HCEC despite the company being registered for motion picture and video production.

A demand letter shows that Cornelius owes a total of $216,227.28.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Family identifies woman killed in forklift accident at FedEx World Hub
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Severe weather threat has ended in the Mid-South
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge

Latest News

Nissan's Canton, Miss., vehicle assembly plant, photographed, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017....
Nissan to produce all-electric vehicles in Mississippi
33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Family identifies woman killed in forklift accident at FedEx World Hub
SCHD COVID-19 data 2/18/22
COVID-19 test positivity rate drops below 10% in Shelby County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19