Two arrested for fraud, embezzlement conspiracy

HINDS COUNTY, MISS. (WMC) - Two people have been arrested after a fraud and embezzlement conspiracy totaling almost $250,000.

According to a report form the Office of the State Auditor, Toni Johnson and Cedric Cornelius have been indicted on multiple charges for crimes against the Hinds County Election Commission.

The report says Johnson is accused of fraud, embezzlement and accepting a bribe. She allegedly used her position as a member of the HCEC to purchase two 85-inch TVs and personal protective equipment that was delivered to her home and another private residence.

She then purchased two smaller TVs as replacements to try and cover up the missing 85-inch TVs. In total, a demand letter shows Johnson owes $25,893.80 back to taxpayers, this includes investigative costs.

The report says that Cornelius has been indicted for conspiracy, bribery and fraud. He allegedly used his company, Apogee Group II, LLC, to be paid by Johnson for work that was never performed. The company was awarded contracts for cleaning services, COVID-19 testing and voting machine audits for HCEC despite the company being registered for motion picture and video production.

A demand letter shows that Cornelius owes a total of $216,227.28.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.