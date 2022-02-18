Tips to spot scams & fraud targeting seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scams and fraud are at an all-time high, with millions of victims losing billions of dollars every year.

AARP’s National Family and Caregiving Expert Amy Goyer joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about how caregivers can spot red flags and protect loved ones from scams and fraud.

Goyer talked about some of the most common scans targeting older people, including government imposter scams and utility scams.

Click here to check out AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

