THP to address spike in fatal car accidents in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Enough is enough. That’s the message from law enforcement agencies as they crackdown on traffic fatalities. This comes as fatal accidents increase in Shelby County.

There were multi-vehicle crashes, two fatal, in the same area within the past month. Both accidents happened two weeks apart from each other.

You may remember there was an overnight deadly crash on I-240 on Jan. 31.

Memphis fire said they received reports of a vehicle striking a retaining wall.

Paramedics rushed three people to the hospital and one person died.

Less than two weeks later, two different crashes happened on I-240 near Poplar within an hour of each other. One of them being fatal.

Within the past couple of years, law enforcement has seen an increase in fatal crashes in Shelby County with 144 fatal crashes in 2019 and 229 fatal crashes in 2020.

Officials say contributing factors include different forms of driving errors that could be prevented by using safe driving practices.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will address the spike in accidents in a press conference Friday at 9 a.m.

During the conference, speakers will offer safety tips and announce new enforcement efforts to prevent future fatalities, injuries and crashes.

We’ll also hear from a local resident whose father died from a traffic crash outlining the impact these accidents have on families in our community.

