Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after Thursday severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday was another day of frustration for thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers.

More than 8,500 customers lost power after winds and rain hit Shelby County.

Our Action News 5 crew followed an MLGW crew onto Villa Green Drive in the Parkway Village area as they worked to restore power. Some neighbors on that street were in a similar spot Thursday as they were just a week ago with no power.

That’s where we found Sheree Smith.

“There’s a lot of trees here and the wires,” said resident Sheree Smith. “It’s old. It’s time for something new.”

She didn’t lose power after Thursday’s wind and rain but her neighbors across the street did for hours. A neighbor a few doors down told us she heard an explosion in the afternoon.

”It was a loud explosion like a BOOM!” said one neighbor. “And that’s all.”

That explosion sound was from a transformer. It was covered in vines as crews worked to repair it.

Ken Marian who lives one door down said he’d like to see power lines go underground. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and MLGW President J.T. Young have floated this idea in the past week.

“Bury the lines,” said Marian. “The money is out there, according to him so they should bury the lines.”

With more than 8,500 customers losing power Thursday, one thing is clear. Memphians on this street said it’s time for change.

“We just got to do something different,” said Smith. “We got to do something better. I know they’re trying to get a lot of help from different areas out of town or whatever, but I just think that it’s time now for a change.”

If you need to report a power outage call MLGW at 910-544-6500.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

