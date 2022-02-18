Symptoms & advice for those suffering with long COVID

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we near the 2-year mark since the first COVID-19 case reported in the Memphis, health experts are learning more about those how experience long COVID symptoms.

Chronic Illness and Long COVID Expert Ashok Gupta joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top symptoms for those with long COVID and how it is affecting children.

Gupta also talked about strategies to help those suffering with long COVID to improve their quality of life.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

