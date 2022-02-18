Advertise with Us
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Memphis convenience store

Cameron Deshawn Westbrook
Cameron Deshawn Westbrook(SCSO)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Memphis convenience store has been arrested.

Cameron Westbrook, 21, was arrested Thursday in the murder of 30-year-old Andrew Howell. Howell was shot and killed Feb. 8 at the Penny Pantry convenience store on Breckenwood Drive.

Westbrook is charged with first-degree murder.

Some residents dealing with impacts of back-to-back storms in the Mid-South
