Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Memphis convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Memphis convenience store has been arrested.

Cameron Westbrook, 21, was arrested Thursday in the murder of 30-year-old Andrew Howell. Howell was shot and killed Feb. 8 at the Penny Pantry convenience store on Breckenwood Drive.

Westbrook is charged with first-degree murder.

Cameron Westbrook was arrested without incident today by SCSO detectives, and he was charged with First Degree Murder. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 17, 2022

