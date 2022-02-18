Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Memphis convenience store
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Memphis convenience store has been arrested.
Cameron Westbrook, 21, was arrested Thursday in the murder of 30-year-old Andrew Howell. Howell was shot and killed Feb. 8 at the Penny Pantry convenience store on Breckenwood Drive.
Westbrook is charged with first-degree murder.
