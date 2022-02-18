Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny but chilly this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows around 30 or so. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will linger for most of the week. There may be a few showers by Monday afternoon and evening. Tuesday looks like the wettest day. Off and on heavy rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s early in the week, then drop into the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

