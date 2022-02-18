Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures this weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny but chilly this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows around 30 or so. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will linger for most of the week. There may be a few showers by Monday afternoon and evening. Tuesday looks like the wettest day. Off and on heavy rain will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will be in the 60s early in the week, then drop into the 40s by Thursday and Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

33-year-old Jessica James dies at FedEx hub
Family identifies woman killed in forklift accident at FedEx World Hub
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Severe weather threat has ended in the Mid-South
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
This illustration depicts the 140-mile-wide (226-kilometer-wide) asteroid Psyche, the target of...
Breakdown: Why NASA is launching a new mission of its kind
Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after Thursday severe weather
Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after severe weather Thursday
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to soggy conditions next week