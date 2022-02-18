Some residents dealing with impacts of back-to-back storms in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another weather system moved through the Mid-South Thursday.

The storm brought high wind, heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and a tornado watch.

At one point over 8,500 Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers were without power. This came just after thousands of Memphians had their power restored from the ice storm two weeks ago, where thousands were without power for over a week.

The concern with this storm was more tree damage with so many trees still weak from the ice storm Feb. 3.

“Considering that we’re just recovering from the winter weather, the ice that accumulated in the trees, you know that ice weakened a lot of the trees throughout the county,” said Josh Harper, deputy director of DeSoto County Emergency Services. “So, with this wind coming in right behind, obviously they are more vulnerable to falling over.”

More than 200,000 MLGW customers lost power during the ice storm.

Crews are already out and about working to bring customers back online.

“If this wind is very strong as predicted, some of those limbs and trees may fall into our lines and into our equipment, and if that happens, we certainly will have some customers who will lose power,” said Gale Jones Carson, vice president of Community and External Affairs for MLGW.

Carson said like every storm, crews will work 16-hour shifts. She said customers and the utility company are still recovering from the ice storm.

“Right now, what we have been focusing on after the ice storm Landon is cleaning up trees and making sure that any trees that may be close to our wires or close to some problem areas in our equipment, we are making sure that’s taken care of,” said Carson.

WMC asked Carson if MLGW has rolled out additional resources or efforts for tree trimming to help customers not lose power.

She said the company has a tree trimming program, which has been in place for years and will have additional crews as backup if needed, like with every storm.

