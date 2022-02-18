Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes on Route 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on State Route 385 between Hacks Cross Road and Forest Hill Irene Road.

The incident occurred at 12:19 p.m. and has closed all westbound lanes of State Route 385.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.