Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound lanes on Route 385

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on State Route 385 between Hacks Cross Road and Forest Hill Irene Road.

The incident occurred at 12:19 p.m. and has closed all westbound lanes of State Route 385.

No other information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

