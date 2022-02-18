Rain and thunderstorms move out as cold, dry, Canadian air moves in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front has moved east of the Action News 5 coverage area taking the stormy weather with it, but now a much colder pattern is developing behind the front setting up a much colder end to the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, highs in the mid to upper 60s, and lows near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30. Thursday will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

