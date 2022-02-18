Police: Person injured at FedEx hub overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an incident that left someone injured overnight at the FedEx World Hub.

We are reaching out to police and Memphis Fire Department and have a crew on the scene to learn more details.

For now, we know that an emergency call came into police around 2 a.m. Friday reporting a “personal injury.” The severity of the injury is unclear at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information from investigators.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.