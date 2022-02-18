Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: Person injured at FedEx hub overnight

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an incident that left someone injured overnight at the FedEx World Hub.

We are reaching out to police and Memphis Fire Department and have a crew on the scene to learn more details.

For now, we know that an emergency call came into police around 2 a.m. Friday reporting a “personal injury.” The severity of the injury is unclear at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more information from investigators.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Severe weather threat has ended in the Mid-South
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Mid-South schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather threat
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Man involved in car chase jumps off I-40 bridge
Shundale Barnett charged with accessory after the fact
Arrest warrant issued for released suspect in Young Dolph murder investigation

Latest News

Arrest warrant issued for released suspect in Young Dolph murder investigation
Arrest warrant issued for released suspect in Young Dolph murder investigation
Federal gun violence reduction initiative launching in North Mississippi
Federal gun violence reduction initiative launching in North Mississippi
Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after Thursday severe weather
Thousands of MLGW customers lose power after Thursday severe weather
Author Mark Greaney talks about turning book series into Netflix movie
Author Mark Greaney talks about turning book series into Netflix movie