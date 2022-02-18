Nissan to produce all-electric vehicles in Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Nissan Motor Co. will manufacture two new models of all-electric vehicles in Mississippi.

Executives announced Thursday that Nissan will invest $500 million in its Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant and will improve the skills of nearly 2,000 employees there.

Production of the new Nissan and Infiniti EV vehicles is scheduled to begin in 2025. The Canton plant employs about 5,000 people.

Workers have assembled nearly 5 million vehicles since the plant opened in 2003.

The Altima, Frontier, TITAN and TITAN XD models are made there.

The state is providing assistance for building improvements, equipment installation and workforce training for Nissan’s electric vehicle project.

