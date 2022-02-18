Memphis Shelby Crime Commission aiming to cut violent crime by 30 percent in five years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20 step plan to reduce major violent crime in Shelby County by 30 percent in five years is the aim of Memphis Shelby Crime Commission’s fourth Five-Year Safe Community Action Plan.

“Many times we’re asked what are we doing? What’s the plan,” Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said. “Well this is a 20 step action plan that will hold us all accountable.”

The Crime Commission’s latest Five-Year Safe Community Action Plan involves 20 different stakeholders, from law enforcement, to health officials and after school program leaders.

The actions are broken down into six categories:

Gun violence

Juveniles

Law enforcement staffing

Community involvement

Domestic violence

Justice system reform

“Our approach is a holistic approach,” Memphis Police Department Chief CJ Davis said. “Diversion, working with the district attorney’s office with diversion, helping our young people have alternatives, providing them jobs, providing them education.”

Part of the plan to reduce violent crime by 30 percent by 2026 includes getting MPD’s officer count up to 2,400. It’s currently at about 2,000.

In its most recent crime report, Memphis Police say crime went down five percent in January compared to January 2021. Last year seven of its nine precincts saw a decrease in violent crime.

However, MPD Chief CJ Davis said they need more officers to prevent burnout.

“We believe we have some plans in place right now that can sustain crime reduction, but we can’t continue to work our department on overtime,” Davis said.

For the first time the Shelby County Health Department is a key stakeholder in the plan.

County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said her department and the Department of Community Services will assess the county’s behavioral health system which the report calls fragmented. The departments will create a multi-year strategic plan to connect children and adults with traumatic experiences and those incarcerated with behavioral health resources.

“Traumatic and adverse events in a child’s past can affect him or her for life and may lead to the continued cycle of violence,” Dr. Taylor said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis is also involved in the plan. The City of Memphis allocated $9 million to get the Club’s programs in more Memphis high schools

“There’s an expression I heard a long time ago, there’s not better way to stop a bullet than with a job and that’s been my motto for a long time,” Boys and Girls Club of Greater President and CEO Keith Blanchard said.

The Crime Commission said it heard from more than 800 community members when creating the plan. Crime Commission President Bill Gibbons said the number one concern of those they heard from is gun violence. The plan aims to cut murders in half in five years.

The plan calls for the continuance of the focus deterrence initiative, which was also in the last five-year plan. The initiative focuses on repeat offenders of violent crime. Stakeholders have regular call-ins with those offenders reminding them of the consequences if they are involved in criminal activity.

The Crime Commission is also working with Memphis Shelby County Schools optional program officials to create a public safety program in one or more schools or a public safety optional or charter school for students interested in a career in public safety.

When the plan was announced Thursday, many stakeholders asked for the community’s help in implementing certain actions of this plan. As part of community involvement, stakeholders in the plan also aim to increase the amount of neighborhood watch groups in Memphis and establish an initiative that strengthens the community’s relationship with law enforcement.

See the full Five-Year Safe Community Action Plan below.

